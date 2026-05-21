IPL 2026: SRH host RCB in battle for top two

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of IPL 2026. The clash will be held at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International on May 22, starting 7:30pm IST. Both teams are looking for a top-two finish to secure their spots in the playoffs. A win would guarantee top-placed RCB a first-place finish, while SRH need a convincing victory and some luck to consolidate their top-two spot.

Match details Pitch report and conditions The surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been two-paced so far. One match saw SRH perish for 165, and the Orange Army scored 242/2 in one. Therefore, both bowlers and batters will have some help at this venue. Seamers are likely to be aided by off-air movement. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear and breezy evening in Hyderabad tomorrow.

Team analysis RCB in great form RCB have been in great form under Rajat Patidar's captaincy, though he missed the last game with injury. He is expected to return for the SRH fixture. Virat Kohli's blazing form has been bolstering RCB. He has scored 542 runs in 13 matches at 54.20 so far. Moreover, the opening spells of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have bamboozled the oppositions this season. Add Krunal Pandya's all-round exploits, and the side looks complete.

Advertisement

Team analysis Can SRH's balanced side overcome RCB? On the other hand, SRH have been tormenting the bowlers with the firepower of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen. Although their top order has faltered in phases, Pat Cummins' astute leadership makes them a stronger side. Even their pace attack, comprising Cummins himself, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, and Sakib Hussain has been faring well.

Advertisement

Lineups A look at Probable XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma. SRH (Probable XII): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (captain), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, and Praful Hinge.

Information Head-to-head record RCB and SRH locked horns in the IPL 2026 opener, with the hosts chasing down 202 in Bengaluru. Overall, the head-to-head battle has been thrilling. SRH have a 14-12 lead over RCB across 26 encounters. And they lead 6-3 in Hyderabad.

Milestones Milestones on offer Travis Head is closing in on 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He requires 81 more runs for this record. Abhishek Sharma requires 11 more to complete 150 sixes in the IPL. And RCB skipper Rajat Patidar is one shy of reaching 100 IPL sixes. Ishan Kishan is set to complete 3,500 runs in the league (3,488*).