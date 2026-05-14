'Pressure is a privilege': Virat Kohli after ninth IPL ton

Virat Kohli set several records with his ninth Indian Premier League (IPL) ton on May 15. After guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 193-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kohli said that "pressure is a privilege." Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 off just 60 balls, leading RCB to a six-wicket victory. This helped him win his 21st player-of-the-match award in the IPL.

Performance details Kohli's innings and modest celebration RCB were reduced to 37/1 before Devdutt Padikkal joined Kohli. The two added a match-winning 92-run stand. Both batters were dropped during the course of their innings. Kohli then took control once Padikkal perished and just toyed with the KKR bowlers. Using all his experience, Kohli smashed 11 fours and three sixes as RCB claimed a superb win. The RCB batter slammed an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls (11 fours and 3 sixes).

Game strategy Kohli's take on 'pressure' In the post-match presentation, Kohli emphasized his belief that "pressure is a privilege" and that it helps him improve his game. He said he was nervous at first but then focused on staying calm, playing risk-free cricket, and finding gaps. "All these factors were very pleasing for me. I just love batting. What an honor to be playing at this level," he added.

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