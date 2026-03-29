IPL 2026: Decoding KKR's dismal record at Wankhede Stadium
What's the story
The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will see Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While MI are five-time IPL champions, KKR have won the title thrice. Meanwhile, KKR have not really enjoyed operating at the Wankhede - MI's home ground. Let's take a closer look at their performances at the venue.
Venue statistics
MI 10-2 KKR at Wankhede
Wankhede Stadium has been a fortress for MI, but it hasn't been kind to KKR. Out of 12 matches played at this venue between these two teams, MI have won 10 while KKR have managed to win just two, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, KKR own five wins across 18 outings at the venue (13 defeats). They have the second-worst win/loss ratio at this venue in IPL (0.384). The Knight Riders are only ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (0.166).
Information
Do you know?
KKR are the only active IPL team with an average run rate of below eight at the Wankhede (7.79). They have been folded under 120 as many as three times at this venue - all against MI. Their only 200-plus score here is 202/10 while chasing 221 against CSK in 2021.
Head-to-head record
Here is the overall head-to-head record
Overall, MI and KKR have faced each other 35 times in IPL history, with MI winning a whopping 24 matches (11 defeats). This is the highest number of wins by any team against KKR in the tournament's history. Chennai Super Kings are second on this list with 20 wins against the Knight Riders. However, the Men in Purple and Gold have won three out of their last six matches against the five-time champions..