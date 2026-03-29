IPL 2026: Decoding KKR's dismal record at Wankhede Stadium

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will see Mumbai Indians (MI) clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While MI are five-time IPL champions, KKR have won the title thrice. Meanwhile, KKR have not really enjoyed operating at the Wankhede - MI's home ground. Let's take a closer look at their performances at the venue.

Venue statistics MI 10-2 KKR at Wankhede Wankhede Stadium has been a fortress for MI, but it hasn't been kind to KKR. Out of 12 matches played at this venue between these two teams, MI have won 10 while KKR have managed to win just two, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall, KKR own five wins across 18 outings at the venue (13 defeats). They have the second-worst win/loss ratio at this venue in IPL (0.384). The Knight Riders are only ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad (0.166).

Information Do you know? KKR are the only active IPL team with an average run rate of below eight at the Wankhede (7.79). They have been folded under 120 as many as three times at this venue - all against MI. Their only 200-plus score here is 202/10 while chasing 221 against CSK in 2021.

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