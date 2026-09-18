IPL 2027 mini-auction to take place in December: Details here

In a major move, the BCCI has revised the fees for umpires and match referees in domestic cricket. This is the first revision since 2017-18, as per Cricinfo.

The new structure categorizes umpires into four categories - A, B, C, and D - with their per-day fees having been enhanced substantially.

The last hike in May 2018 had set these figures at ₹40,000 per day for non-T20 matches and ₹20,000 for T20s.