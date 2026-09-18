IPL 2027 mini-auction to take place in December: Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the player auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in the second week of December. This will be the final mini-auction of the 2023-27 cycle. The decision comes as part of BCCI's plans to celebrate two decades of IPL with grandeur. Here's more.
Fee revision
Umpire fees revised for the 1st time since 2017-18
In a major move, the BCCI has revised the fees for umpires and match referees in domestic cricket. This is the first revision since 2017-18, as per Cricinfo.
The new structure categorizes umpires into four categories - A, B, C, and D - with their per-day fees having been enhanced substantially.
The last hike in May 2018 had set these figures at ₹40,000 per day for non-T20 matches and ₹20,000 for T20s.
Centenary plans
BCCI centenary celebrations to commence in December 2027
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced that the board will complete its centenary in December 2027.
To mark this milestone, a year-long celebration will kick off from December 2027.
The announcement was made during the board's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.
"We will do centenary celebrations from December 2027 for one year," Saikia said, adding that they are also looking at supporting physically-challenged cricketers through state associations.
Chief selector
Decision on chief selector Ajit Agarkar's future pending
The BCCI is yet to decide on Ajit Agarkar's future as the chief selector of the Indian men's team.
His contract expires on October 5, and its renewal remains uncertain after his absence from a key BCCI review meeting earlier this month.
However, Saikia said they still have "15 days to go" and said, "We will make a decision at an appropriate time."