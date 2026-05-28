IPL: Batters with 50-plus scores in Powerplay of playoffs

Rajasthan Royals ' teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with his blazing knock in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. He scored an incredible 97 runs off just 29 balls, helping the Royals post a massive total of 243/8. RR later won by 47 runs to reach Qualifier 2. Notably, Sooryavanshi became the third batter with a 50-plus score in Overs 1-6 in the IPL knockouts/playoffs.

#1 Suresh Raina: 87 vs PBKS, Qualifier 2, 2014 It was Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014, and Chennai Super Kings had a 227-run target versus Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Suresh Raina arrived at number three and put on a six-hitting exhibition. He made optimum utilization of the powerplay overs, smashing a 25-ball 87. His jaw-dropping knock ended with a heartbreaking run-out as CSK lost by 24 runs.

#2 Adam Gilchrist: 74 vs DD, Semi-final 1, 2009 Back in the second IPL edition, Adam Gilchrist powered the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to the final with an incredible knock against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Gilchrist smashed a 35-ball 85, helping the Chargers chase down 154 in the first semi-final in Centurion. The former Australian batter scored 74 of those runs in the Powerplay, the second-most in this phase of an IPL knockout/playoff.

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