IPL: Batters with 50-plus scores in Powerplay of playoffs
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals' teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with his blazing knock in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. He scored an incredible 97 runs off just 29 balls, helping the Royals post a massive total of 243/8. RR later won by 47 runs to reach Qualifier 2. Notably, Sooryavanshi became the third batter with a 50-plus score in Overs 1-6 in the IPL knockouts/playoffs.
#1
Suresh Raina: 87 vs PBKS, Qualifier 2, 2014
It was Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014, and Chennai Super Kings had a 227-run target versus Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Suresh Raina arrived at number three and put on a six-hitting exhibition. He made optimum utilization of the powerplay overs, smashing a 25-ball 87. His jaw-dropping knock ended with a heartbreaking run-out as CSK lost by 24 runs.
#2
Adam Gilchrist: 74 vs DD, Semi-final 1, 2009
Back in the second IPL edition, Adam Gilchrist powered the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to the final with an incredible knock against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Gilchrist smashed a 35-ball 85, helping the Chargers chase down 154 in the first semi-final in Centurion. The former Australian batter scored 74 of those runs in the Powerplay, the second-most in this phase of an IPL knockout/playoff.
#3
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 60 vs SRH, Eliminator, 2026
With one of the greatest playoff knocks, Sooryavanshi is the latest entrant on this elite list. Out of his blistering 97 against SRH in the IPL 2026 Eliminator in New Chandigarh, 60 came in the Powerplay. Sooryavanshi hit 8 of his 12 sixes within six overs, the most for a batter in the Powerplay of an IPL innings.