Ranking the greatest players in Indian Premier League
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) recently closed one of its defining chapters as MS Dhoni stepped away from playing. From leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles to monumental finishes under pressure, Dhoni helped shape the league's identity. His exit from the pitch raises a natural question: which other players have built careers worthy of standing alongside his? Here are five IPL greats, ranked by legacy.
#5
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine's longevity makes him among the IPL's rarest match-winners.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stalwart has taken 207 wickets in 202 matches while scoring 1,820 runs at a strike rate of 165.30, including a ton.
He has been central to all three KKR title campaigns, evolving from a mystery spinner into a destructive opener.
On his day, he can score a ton and take a fifer.
#4
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle, who once surprisingly went unsold, revolutionised power-hitting in the IPL.
The Caribbean dasher scored 4,965 runs in 142 matches at a strike rate of 148.96, including six centuries and 31 fifties.
His unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors India in 2013 remains the tournament's highest individual score.
A two-time Orange Cap winner, Gayle also helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reach the 2011 and 2016 finals.
#3
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina earned the title 'Mr. IPL' through his consistency and big-match performances.
The former Indian left-handed batter was once the nucleus of CSK's batting line-up, having amassed 5,528 runs in 205 matches, including a century and 39 fifties.
Raina, who particularly stepped up in the playoffs, scored across venues and conditions. He also contributed with impactful off-spin and exceptional fielding.
#2
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remains the only active player who featured in the inaugural season (2008) to represent one franchise.
The RCB maestro is the IPL's leading run-scorer, with 9,336 runs across 283 matches. He also has the most IPL tons (9).
Kohli hammered 973 runs alone in 2016, the most by a player in a season.
After years of carrying RCB's batting, he finally lifted the title in 2025 under Rajat Patidar.
#1
MS Dhoni
No player has embraced the IPL quite like MS Dhoni.
The man who turned the Super Kings into a dynasty, Dhoni left behind a rich legacy of winning five titles as captain.
Dhoni, who also led CSK to 11 IPL finals, scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches (SR: 137.45). He remains the only captain to win 100-plus IPL games, leading by a distance.
Dhoni was certainly the IPL's heartbeat.