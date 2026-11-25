Sunil Narine's longevity makes him among the IPL's rarest match-winners.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stalwart has taken 207 wickets in 202 matches while scoring 1,820 runs at a strike rate of 165.30, including a ton.

He has been central to all three KKR title campaigns, evolving from a mystery spinner into a destructive opener.

On his day, he can score a ton and take a fifer.