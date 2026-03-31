IPL: How DC captain Axar Patel has fared against LSG
What's the story
Axar Patel has been one of the most fruitful all-rounders in the 2026 Indian Premier League. Known for his economical spells and clutch knocks across positions, Axar successfully led Delhi Capitals last season, though they missed the playoffs. He will now take charge of DC's IPL 2026 campaign, which starts with the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Here are his numbers against this franchise.
Numbers
His numbers versus LSG
In a stellar IPL career, Axar has played seven matches against LSG. However, he has managed just two wickets across 22.0 overs. With the bat, Axar has a 60-plus average and a strike rate of 168.42 in five innings. This includes an unbeaten 42. The all-rounder has returned unbeaten thrice in this regard.
Career
A look at his career
Overall, Axar has taken 128 wickets from 162 IPL matches at an average of 31.61. His economy rate reads 7.34. The left-handed batter has also scored 1,916 runs at a strike rate of 133.98. He owns three half-centuries. In his maiden IPL stint (2014), Axar was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Year. He took 17 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.13 as Punjab Kings reached their maiden final.