Axar strikes at 168.42 against LSG in the IPL

IPL: How DC captain Axar Patel has fared against LSG

By Parth Dhall 09:23 pm Mar 31, 202609:23 pm

What's the story

Axar Patel has been one of the most fruitful all-rounders in the 2026 Indian Premier League. Known for his economical spells and clutch knocks across positions, Axar successfully led Delhi Capitals last season, though they missed the playoffs. He will now take charge of DC's IPL 2026 campaign, which starts with the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Here are his numbers against this franchise.