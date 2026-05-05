IPL: Batters with 50-plus sixes for Lucknow Super Giants

A whirlwind knock from Mitchell Marsh powered Lucknow Super Giants to 228/5 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium. Marsh laid a perfect platform for the middle order with his 25-ball 44. In the process, he raced to 50 IPL sixes for the Super Giants. He became the fourth player to enter this list, led by Nicholas Pooran .

#1 Nicholas Pooran: 114 sixes As mentioned, Pooran leads the tally of IPL sixes for the Super Giants. He hammered 8 sixes in his 21-ball 63 against MI on Monday. The Caribbean left-handed dasher now has 114 sixes from just 52 games for LSG, occupying the top spot by a distance. Overall, Pooran has 179 sixes in the IPL and a staggering 724 in T20s.

#2 Marcus Stoinis: 56 sixes Marcus Stoinis, who joined the Super Giants in their inaugural edition (2022), follows Pooran on this tally. The Aussie all-rounder smashed 56 sixes before exiting the franchise in 2024. In 40 IPL games for LSG, Stoinis smashed 952 runs at a strike rate of 148.51. His only IPL ton came while playing for the Super Giants. Stoinis also has five half-centuries in this regard.

Advertisement

#3 KL Rahul: 53 sixes KL Rahul, who was appointed LSG's skipper in 2022, owns the third spot. He is the only Indian to have slammed over 50 IPL sixes for the Super Giants. Across 38 games for LSG, Rahul smashed 53 sixes and 118 fours. Rahul is still the highest run-scorer for LSG, having smashed 1,079 at a strike rate of 130.67.

Advertisement