IPL 2026: Ian Bell appointed Delhi Capitals' assistant coach

Delhi Capitals have announced the appointment of former England cricketer Ian Bell as their new assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise confirmed the news on its social media handles on Tuesday. This will be Bell's first stint in an IPL setup, having previously worked with the England Lions and the U-19 sides.

Career highlights Impressive coaching resume Bell has had a long and illustrious career for England, playing 118 Tests, 161 ODIs, and eight T20Is. Known as one of the most technically sound batters, Bell hammered over 20,440 First-Class runs. He retired as a player in 2020 but has since built an impressive coaching resume. He has worked with England Lions and Under-19 teams, as well as serving as batting coach for Sri Lanka's Test side during their England tour in 2024.

Global exposure Bell's global exposure Along with his work with England teams, Bell has also had a brief stint with the New Zealand men's side during their England tour before the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. He was also an assistant coach for Birmingham Phoenix in the Men's Hundred tournament. This global exposure makes him a valuable addition to the Delhi Capitals' coaching staff.

