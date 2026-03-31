IPL: KL Rahul averages nearly 50 at Ekana Stadium

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel recently announced that KL Rahul will open for the side in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . The opener will bolster the Capitals in their opener against Lucknow Super Giants. The clash is scheduled at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Rahul's former home venue. The DC opener regularly played here during his time with LSG.

Journey Over 500 runs on this ground After spending four seasons with Punjab Kings, Rahul was appointed LSG's captain in 2022. He led the Super Giants until 2024. In this period, Rahul scored 540 runs from 13 matches at an average of 49.09 at this venue, including 5 half-centuries. His tally includes a strike rate of 131.39. Notably, Rahul's versatility at this venue, which often sports a slow surface, stands out.

Information Rahul's match-winning knock in 2025 Last season, Rahul played for DC against his former franchise, LSG, at Ekana Stadium. He smashed a match-winning 57* (42), helping the Capitals chase down 160. Rahul made a statement in front of the owner of his former side.

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