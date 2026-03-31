IPL: KL Rahul averages nearly 50 at Ekana Stadium
What's the story
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel recently announced that KL Rahul will open for the side in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The opener will bolster the Capitals in their opener against Lucknow Super Giants. The clash is scheduled at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Rahul's former home venue. The DC opener regularly played here during his time with LSG.
Journey
Over 500 runs on this ground
After spending four seasons with Punjab Kings, Rahul was appointed LSG's captain in 2022. He led the Super Giants until 2024. In this period, Rahul scored 540 runs from 13 matches at an average of 49.09 at this venue, including 5 half-centuries. His tally includes a strike rate of 131.39. Notably, Rahul's versatility at this venue, which often sports a slow surface, stands out.
Information
Rahul's match-winning knock in 2025
Last season, Rahul played for DC against his former franchise, LSG, at Ekana Stadium. He smashed a match-winning 57* (42), helping the Capitals chase down 160. Rahul made a statement in front of the owner of his former side.
Career
A look at his career numbers
Rahul, one of the most prolific batters, has hammered 5,222 runs across 145 IPL matches at 46.21. His strike rate reads 136.03 (50s: 40, 100s: 5). Rahul has scored 500 or more runs in seven IPL seasons. Only Virat Kohli (8 times) is ahead of him on this list. Rahul's average of 49.64 is the best among openers with at least 1,000 runs.