Shubman Gill averages 61.55 against PBKS in IPL: Stats

Punjab Kings will host Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season on March 31. The fixture is scheduled at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Eyes will be on GT captain Shubman Gill , who has enjoyed operating against the side he plays for in domestic cricket. Notably, Gill averages 61.55 against PBKS in the IPL.

Numbers His numbers against PBKS Gill's record against PBKS is commendable as he has scored 554 runs across 14 games against them at a brilliant strike rate of 146.94, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes six fifties. Notably, Gill scored 30-plus runs in five of his six IPL outings against the Kings. His lowest strike rate in an innings against this side is 130.81.

Information Highest average vs PBKS Gill's average of 65.12 against PBKS is the highest among batters with at least 500 runs against the franchise. Faf du Plessis (51.93) and Chris Gayle (53.13) are the other batters with 50-plus averages in this regard.

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