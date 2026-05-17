IPL: Bowlers with most wickets after turning 35

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached the IPL 2026 playoffs after handing Punjab Kings their sixth successive defeat. Their win was marked by a stellar opening spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar , who stunned PBKS' top order. Bhuvneshwar, who took two wickets, set multiple records with his incredible spell. He now has the second-most IPL wickets after turning 35. Here's the list.

#1 Imran Tahir: 26 wickets in 2019 Former South African spinner Imran Tahir tops this elite list. The wrist-spinner scalped 26 wickets after turning 35 in IPL 2019. He starred in Chennai Super Kings' successful campaign as they finished as the runners-up. Notably, Tahir won the Purple Cap that season, finishing with an average of 16.57 after 17 games. His economy rate was 6.69.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 24 wickets in 2026 As mentioned, Bhuvneshwar now has the second spot on this list. He has the most IPL wickets for a pacer after turning 35. The Indian seamer surpassed Ashish Nehra (22 wickets in 2015) and Trent Boult (22 wickets in 2025). Bhuvneshwar currently has the Purple Cap in IPL 2026, having taken 24 wickets from 13 games at 16.37.

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