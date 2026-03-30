IPL: Most wins against an opponent on a ground
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) finally snapped their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) openers on March 29. The five-time champions hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of the 2026 edition at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down 221, recording their highest successful run chase in IPL history. Notably, MI extended their winning streak against KKR at their home venue.
Dominance
MI: 11 wins vs KKR, Wankhede Stadium
According to Cricbuzz, MI are the first side to have recorded over 10 wins against an opponent at a venue in IPL history. The five-time winners have now beaten KKR 11 times at Wankhede Stadium. The Knight Riders have won only two of their 13 head-to-head clashes in this regard. Overall, MI have won 25 of their 36 IPL games against KKR.
Information
What's the record at Eden Gardens?
According to ESPNcricinfo, MI have had an edge over KKR at Eden Gardens as well, the latter's home ground. As many as seven of the 11 such encounters have gone in MI's favor.
Information
Nine wins each against PBKS
As per Cricbuzz, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jointly occupy the second spot here. They have nine wins each against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, respectively.