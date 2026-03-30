IPL: Most wins against an opponent on a ground

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally snapped their losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) openers on March 29. The five-time champions hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of the 2026 edition at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down 221, recording their highest successful run chase in IPL history. Notably, MI extended their winning streak against KKR at their home venue.

Dominance MI: 11 wins vs KKR, Wankhede Stadium According to Cricbuzz, MI are the first side to have recorded over 10 wins against an opponent at a venue in IPL history. The five-time winners have now beaten KKR 11 times at Wankhede Stadium. The Knight Riders have won only two of their 13 head-to-head clashes in this regard. Overall, MI have won 25 of their 36 IPL games against KKR.

Information What's the record at Eden Gardens? According to ESPNcricinfo, MI have had an edge over KKR at Eden Gardens as well, the latter's home ground. As many as seven of the 11 such encounters have gone in MI's favor.

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