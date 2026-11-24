IPL: PBKS set to appoint Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to appoint Paras Mhambrey as their new bowling coach, reported Cricinfo on Tuesday. The franchise also roped in Rajiv Kumar, a former member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staff, as their fielding coach. Mhambrey's addition comes after PBKS parted ways with James Hopes and Brad Haddin last month. Here are further details.
Coaching history
Mhambrey has a wealth of experience in coaching
Mhambrey, a former Indian fast bowler, has a wealth of experience in coaching.
He was the bowling coach of Team India under the Rahul Dravid-led staff from 2021 to 2024.
During his time with the national side, he was part of the coaching staff that led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final at home and victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
Franchise experience
He was MI's bowling coach for last 2 seasons
At the franchise level, Mhambrey has had two stints with Mumbai Indians (MI), the most recent one being after his stint with the Indian team.
He was MI's bowling coach for the last couple of IPL seasons, working with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Corbin Bosch.
However, he left MI last month after a restructuring of their coaching setup.
Team history
PBKS eye maiden IPL IPL
Despite coming close to winning the IPL title in 2014 and 2025, PBKS have never lifted the trophy.
However, under head coach Ricky Ponting, who took over ahead of IPL 2025, the team has seen some success.
They had a stellar start to the IPL 2026 season with six straight wins before losing their way later on.