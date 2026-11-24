Mhambrey, a former Indian fast bowler, has a wealth of experience in coaching.

He was the bowling coach of Team India under the Rahul Dravid-led staff from 2021 to 2024.

During his time with the national side, he was part of the coaching staff that led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final at home and victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.