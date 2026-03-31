IPL 2026: 'Emotional' Ravindra Jadeja opens up on CSK exit

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. He took two wickets as the Super Kings perished for 127 in 19.4 overs. Following his successful stint with the Yellow Army, the Indian all-rounder is back at the Royals, where he started his IPL career. After the match, Jadeja said that leaving CSK was difficult and emotional.

Career trajectory Jadeja's journey in IPL Jadeja was part of RR's historic title-winning squad from the inaugural IPL edition (2008). He moved to CSK in 2012 and remained in their core group until 2025. The all-rounder helped CSK win three titles (2018, 2021, and 2023). In the 2023 final, he scored the title-winning boundary against Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Jadeja returned to RR through a historic trade deal with CSK.

Departure reflections IPL 2026: Jadeja's emotional farewell from CSK Jadeja's departure from CSK was an emotional moment for him. "Leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional," he said on Jio Hotstar. However, he also acknowledged that changes like these are part of the journey and expressed excitement about reuniting with his first IPL-winning team at RR.

Advertisement