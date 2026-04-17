IPL: Numbers that define Shreyas Iyer's dominance in successful run-chases

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer continues his phenomenal run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . The Indian batter helped PBKS chase down 196 with a match-winning 66 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas, who shone in another run-chase, has a strike rate of 187.96 this season. According to Cricbuzz, he averages 124.2 in successful IPL chases since 2024.

Knock Brilliant knock against MI Shreyas joined Prabhsimran Singh when PBKS were 45/2 within five overs. The two then kept the scoreboard ticking. Prabhsimran continued his free-flowing show, whereas Shreyas got in and eased through his knock. Besides the big shots, Shreyas also rotated the strike. He attacked a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah and completed his fifty in the 14th over. He smashed 5 fours and 4 sixes in his 35-ball 66.

Chases Incredible numbers in chases Shreyas has been acing the run-chases of late. His previous three scores read 66, 69*, and 50, with each of those coming in successful run-chases (190-plus). Since 2024, Shreyas has scored 621 runs from 14 innings in matches won batting second, according to Cricbuzz. The Indian batter averages an incredible 124.2 and has a strike rate of 173.5, including seven half-centuries.

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Information Match-winning knocks In overall IPL chases since 2024, Shreyas has smashed 632 runs from 16 innings at 90.28 (SR: 173.15). According to Cricbuzz, the sides he represented (KKR and PBKS) won 14 of those 16 matches.

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Do you know? Shining in 180-plus chases According to Cricbuzz, Shreyas has 420 runs from nine innings at 84.00 (SR: 185.84) in 180-plus chases in the IPL. He is only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag in this regard.