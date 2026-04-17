IPL: Numbers that define Shreyas Iyer's dominance in successful run-chases
What's the story
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer continues his phenomenal run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian batter helped PBKS chase down 196 with a match-winning 66 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas, who shone in another run-chase, has a strike rate of 187.96 this season. According to Cricbuzz, he averages 124.2 in successful IPL chases since 2024.
Knock
Brilliant knock against MI
Shreyas joined Prabhsimran Singh when PBKS were 45/2 within five overs. The two then kept the scoreboard ticking. Prabhsimran continued his free-flowing show, whereas Shreyas got in and eased through his knock. Besides the big shots, Shreyas also rotated the strike. He attacked a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah and completed his fifty in the 14th over. He smashed 5 fours and 4 sixes in his 35-ball 66.
Chases
Incredible numbers in chases
Shreyas has been acing the run-chases of late. His previous three scores read 66, 69*, and 50, with each of those coming in successful run-chases (190-plus). Since 2024, Shreyas has scored 621 runs from 14 innings in matches won batting second, according to Cricbuzz. The Indian batter averages an incredible 124.2 and has a strike rate of 173.5, including seven half-centuries.
Information
Match-winning knocks
In overall IPL chases since 2024, Shreyas has smashed 632 runs from 16 innings at 90.28 (SR: 173.15). According to Cricbuzz, the sides he represented (KKR and PBKS) won 14 of those 16 matches.
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Shining in 180-plus chases
According to Cricbuzz, Shreyas has 420 runs from nine innings at 84.00 (SR: 185.84) in 180-plus chases in the IPL. He is only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag in this regard.
Career
A look at his career
Shreyas remains one of the most prolific batters in the IPL. Across 138 games, the Indian batter has 3,934 runs at an average of 35.12. His tally includes a strike rate of 135.37 and 30 half-centuries. Since making his IPL debut in 2015, he has represented three franchises, leading each of them to finals. KKR won IPL 2024 under him.