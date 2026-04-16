Shreyas Iyer slams 66 versus MI, completes 300 T20 sixes

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer shone for his side with a match-winning knock of 66 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 24 of the IPL 2026 season on Thursday. The match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, saw Shreyas and opening batter Prabhsimran Singh add 139 runs for the 3rd wicket. This helped PBKS chase down a target of 196. We decode Shreyas' stats.

Knock A brilliant knock from the skipper's blade Shreyas joined Prabhsimran when PBKS were 45/2 inside 5 overs. The two then batted well and kept the sccoreboard ticking. Prabhsimran continued his free-flowing show whereas Shreyas got in and eased through his knock. Besided the big shots, Shreyas also dealt in singles and twos. He attacked a wicketless Jasprit Bumrah and completed his fifty in the 14th over. Shardul Thakur dismissed Shreyas thereafter.

Stats 46th T20 fifty from Shreyas' blade Shreyas smashed 5 fours and four sixes in his knock of 66 from 35 balls. Playing his 245th T20 (238 innings), Shreyas has completed 300 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also owns 562 fours. Shreyas has raced to 6,781 runs at 34.59. His strike rate is 137.74. This was his 46th fifty in T20s (100s: 3).

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IPL 30th IPL fifty; 4th against MI Shreyas also got to 3,934 runs in the IPL from 138 matches at 35.12. This was his 30th fifty in the tourney. Notably, 166 of Shreyas' 300 T20 sixes have come in the IPL. Against MI, Shreyas now has 567 runs from 21 matches at 35.43. He clocked his 4th fifty. Shreyas has got to 50 IPL fours against MI (6s: 25).

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Information Shreyas goes past 200 runs in IPL 2026 Shreyas went past 200 runs in IPL 2026. He now owns 203 runs from 4 innings this season at 67.66. This was his 3rd fifty of the season. He is one of the 7 batters with 200-plus runs this season.

Do you know? Partnership feat attained by Prabhsimran and Shreyas Prabhsimran and Shreyas now own the 4th-highest stand (139) for PBKS in IPL (any wicket). It's also the 2nd-highest stand for PBKS against MI (any wicket).