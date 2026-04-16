IPL 2026, PBKS hand MI their 4th successive defeat: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) demolished Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Thursday. Quinton de Kock scored a stunning century (112*) for MI, leading the team to a challenging total of 195/6 in 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Naman Dhir also scored a fine 50. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh bagged a three-fer. In response, pivotal knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer helped PBKS win in just 16.3 overs.

MI MI innings summary: De Kock stars for the hosts De Kock, who was benched for the first four matches of the season in favor of younger wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, took full advantage of his opportunity. He formed a partnership worth 122 runs with Dhir (50) to help MI recover from an early collapse (12/2). De Kock remained unbeaten on 112 as lack of support from others saw MI fail to scale 200 runs. For PBKS, Arshdeep bagged 3/22 from his 4 overs.

Information Summary of the PBKS bowlers As mentioned, Arshdeep picked 3/22 from 4 overs. Marco Jansen bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/30. Xavier Bartlett managed 0/39 from his 4 overs. Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled three overs and clocked 0/36. Yuzvendra Chahal was dismal. He managed 0/45 from three overs. Shashank Singh picked 1/19 from 2 overs.

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Arshdeep Arshdeep Singh becomes first PBKS bowler with 100 IPL wickets Arshdeep became the first Punjab Kings bowler to complete 100 wickets in the IPL. He attained the landmark with his 1st wicket against MI. Arshdeep raced to 102 wickets across 87 IPL games at 26.87. The left-arm pacer owns 13 scalps from 10 matches against MI at 26.53 (ER: 9.36), as per ESPNcricinfo. Arshdeep also got to 261 wickets in T20s. Playing his 199th match, he averages 22.98.

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Suryakumar Suryakumar Yadav records his 25th duck in T20 cricket Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck. Arshdeep dismissed the MI batter in the 3rd over. Suryakumar recorded his 25th T20 duck. Playing his 365th match (339 innings), Suryakumar owns 9,565 runs at 34.9. 11 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 171 matches (156 innings). He owns 4,417 IPL runs at 34.5. Meanwhile, this was his 6th IPL duck at Wankhede Stadium. Overall, he has 7 ducks in T20s at Wankhede Stadium.

De Kock De Kock has hit a hundred for three different teams This was de Kock's maiden IPL hundred for MI. His other two tons camefor Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. De Kock's maiden ton came in IPL 2016 for DC. He hit his 2nd ton in IPL 2022 for LSG. He became the 3rd player in IPL to smash a hundred for three different sides. Player with 100s for three IPL franchises: KL Rahul (PBKS, LSG, DC) Sanju Samson (DD, RR, CSK) Quinton de Kock (DD, LSG, MI)*

Vs PBKS 9th batter to smash a ton against PBKS in IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, de Kock became the 9th different batter in IPL history to smash a hundred against PBKS. He joined Mike Hussey, Chris Gayle (2), Suresh Raina, Lendl Simmons, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Playing his 14th match against PBKS, de Kock surpassed 500 runs (537) at 44.75 (100s: 1, 50s: 4). He also surpassed 50 fours (52).

T20s 9th T20 hundred from de Kock's blade De Kock brought up his 9th hundred in T20s. He equaled the likes of Virat Kohli, Sahibzada Farhan and Rilee Rossouw in terms of 9 T20 hundreds. Most hundreds in T20 cricket: 22 - Chris Gayle 11 - Babar Azam 10 - David Warner 9 - Virat Kohli 9 - Rilee Rossouw 9 - Sahibzada Farhan 9 - Quinton de Kock*

Runs De Kock's T20 and IPL numbers De Kock's 112* had 8 fours and 7 sixes. He consumed 60 balls (SR: 186.67). Playing his 440th T20 (426 innings), de Kock got to a tally of 12,434 runs at 31.55. In addition to 9 tons, he owns 82 fifties. He has smashed 527 sixes and 1,239 fours. De Kock also surpassed 3.400 runs in IPL (3,421) at 31.67. He has three tons and 24 fifties.

Do you know? 7th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred De Kock also became the 7th MI batter to smash an IPL hundred. He joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Rohit Sharma (2), Lendl Simmons, Suryakumar Yadav (2), and Cameron Green. For MI, de Kock has 1,441 IPL runs from 44 matches at 36.94 (100s: 1, 50s: 10).

Dhir Naman Dhir slams 50 against PBKS, surpasses 1,000 T20 runs Dhir showcased his mettle with a superb knock of 50 off 31 balls. Dhir hit three fours and three sixes in his knock of 50. With this effort, Dhir surpassed 1,000 runs in T20s. He owns 1,013 runs from 52 matches (46 innings) at 25.97. This was his 4th fifty in T20s. Dhir has raced to 53 sixes. 501 of Dhir's T20 runs have come in the IPL from 28 matches (24 innings) at 27.83 (50s: 2).

Chase PBKS ace the chase In a chase of 196, PBKS were reduced to 45/2 inside 5 overs. However, Prabhsimran and Shreyas added a solid 139-run stand off 66 balls. Prabhsimran, who was dropped by Jasprit Bumrah in the 4th over, made MI pay. He ended up scoring 80* runs off 39 balls. Shreyas managed a 35-ball 66. After his dismissal, Marcus Stoinis hit an unbeaten 10 off 5 balls as PBKS won.

Bumrah Bumrah falters in his 150th IPL match Bumrah clocked 0/41 from 4 overs against PBKS. Notably, he also dropped a catch. This was his 150th match in the IPL. Bumrah became just the third player to complete 150 IPL caps for MI. He joined veterans Rohit Sharma (231) and Kieron Pollard (189) on this list. Meanwhile, Bumrah has now gone wicketless in 5 successive games this season. Overall, he is six-game wicketless in the IPL.

Information A look at the points table PBKS have gone atop the IPL 2026 standings. From 5 games, they have 9 points (W4 NR1). On the other hand, MI remain 9th after 5 games. After winning their season opener, they have now lost 4 successive matches.