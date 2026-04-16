Jasprit Bumrah features in his 150th IPL match: Key stats

Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah has scripted history by becoming the first specialist fast bowler to complete 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for a single team - Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2026 match between MI and Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium marked the milestone. Overall, Bumrah is the third player to clock 150 IPL caps for MI. Here are further details.

Journey MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL history Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and has been a one-franchise player since then, representing MI throughout his career. He has been a part of each of MI's five triumphant IPL campaigns to date. Bumrah enters his 150th IPL match with 183 wickets under his belt at an impressive average of 22.69 and a fine economy rate of 7.27, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Elite list Bumrah joins Rohit, Pollard Overall, Bumrah became just the third player to complete 150 IPL caps for MI. He has joined veterans Rohit Sharma (231) and Kieron Pollard (189) on this list. Bumrah, who is MI's highest wicket-taker, is overall the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in the competition's history. Sunil Narine is the only bowler to take more IPL wickets for a franchise (195 for Kolkata Knight Riders).

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