IPL: Shubman Gill underlines concerns for GT despite big win

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has expressed dissatisfaction with his team's performance, despite their recent victory over Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match ended with Titans chasing down a target of 159 runs in just 16.4 overs, breaking a two-match losing streak for the team. However, Gill was critical of his side's inability to finish games strongly, even after starting well with the ball.

Post-match analysis Gill expresses dissatisfaction despite Titans's victory In the post-match presentation, Gill, who made a 23-ball 33 in the game, said he was "Very happy to get a win like that in this part of India." However, he also stressed on the need for improvement by saying, "Apart from the last four or five overs, it was a complete performance." He further added that "finishing an innings has been a problem" and his team needs to do better in that area.

Bowling prowess Bowlers put in a great effort for GT The Titans's victory was largely credited to their bowlers, who had CSK on the back foot during the first innings. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj gave a sensational start by picking up three wickets in the powerplay. However, GT struggled to finish their bowling innings well as Ruturaj Gaikwad's 74* took CSK to a fighting total of 158 runs. Notably, the team was once reeling at 37/4.

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