IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After getting off to a poor start, CSK went on to recover and make 158/7. The innings was led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad , who scored an unbeaten 74 off 60 balls. In response, GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill laid a strong foundation. GT then won the contest.

Match details Summary of CSK's innings CSK had a shaky start with Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada exploiting the conditions. Rabada struck early, dismissing Sanju Samson (11) who had just counterattacked. The top-order collapse continued as Sarfaraz Khan fell for a first-ball duck, and Urvil Patel was dismissed soon after, leaving CSK reeling at 28/3. Despite the early wickets, Gaikwad held his ground and brought up a patient half-century. A brief but explosive cameo from Jamie Overton (18 off just six balls) provided much-needed impetus during death overs.

GT bowlers How did the GT bowlers fare? For GT, Rabada led the bowling effort with impressive figures of 3/25 from his 4 overs. Siraj did well and claimed 1/23 from 4 overs. Spinner Manav Suthar bowled three overs and collected 1/22. Jason Holder impressed and was economical. He managed 0/22 from 4 overs. Arshad Khan chipped in with two wickets (2/43). Lastly, Rashid Khan bowled one over and leaked 21 runs.

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Samson Sanju Samson gets to 5,000 IPL runs Samson entered record books by becoming the 10th player in IPL history to cross the milestone of 5,000 runs. He achieved the landmark with his third run. Samson was later dismissed for a 15-ball 11 (2 fours). Samson made his IPL debut in 2013 and has since played 185 matches. He went past 5,000 runs (now 5,008) in his 180th innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Samson averages 31.69 and his strike rate reads 140.59 (4s: 412, 6s: 234). He owns 31 fifties and 5 tons.

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Dube Shivam Dube goes past 2,000 IPL runs CSK's Shivam Dube scored a crucial 17-ball 22 (3 fours, 1 six). During the course of his knock, Dube surpassed 2,000 runs. He now owns 2,009 runs across 87 IPL games (83 innings), averaging 30.90. His tally includes 10 fifties and a strike rate of 143.70. 1,610 of his runs have come for CSK at an average of 33.54 and a strike rate of 150.46. His IPL 2026 tally reads 150 runs from eight games at 37.50 (SR: 144.23).

Gaikwad Gaikwad slams his maiden half-century of IPL 2026 After a string of low scores, CSK skipper Gaikwad finally showed his prowess. He hit a superb 60-ball 74* after having completed his fifty off 49 balls. His knock had six fours and 4 sixes. Dube now owns 178 runs from 8 matches in IPL 2026. He averages 25.42. His strike rate is 121-plus (50s: 1).

Information Gaikwad hammers his 21st half-century in IPL Gaikwad hammered his 21st half-century in IPL. He also owns 2 hundreds. The right-handed batter raced to 2,680 runs at 38.84 in the cash-rich league. His strike rate is 136.24.

Sixes 4th CSK batter with to complete 100 IPL sixes With his 3rd six of the match, Gaikwad completed 100 sixes in the premier competition. Gaikwad's IPL journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. He took 79 matches to complete a century of sixes (now 101) for the Super Kings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Gaikwad became just the 4th CSK batter with 100-plus IPL sixes. He joined MS Dhoni (234), Suresh Raina (180), and Shivam Dube (106) in this illustrious club.

Rabada Rabada gets to 13 wickets in IPL 2026 Rabada (3/25) raced to 13 wickets in IPL 2026 from eight games at 22.61 (ER: 9.48). As per Cricbuzz, Rabada owns the most powerplay wickets in the season (9). The fast bowler has amassed 132 wickets from 90 IPL matches at an average of 22.92. His economy reads 8.69. 12 of his wickets have come in 11 games against CSK at 23.83 (ER: 7.03). Overall, he has claimed 312 wickets in T20s from 254 matches.

Chase How did the chase pan out? GT openers Sudharsan and Gill added 58 runs before the latter perished in the 7th over. Spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed the GT skipper. Thereafter, Jos Buttler joined Sudharsan and the two managed a 97-run stand. Sudharsan led the show with a solid half-century. Buttler also chipped in. Their efforts helped GT complete an 8-wicket win over a sorry CSK side.

Information Gill gets past 300 runs in IPL 2026 Gill ended up scoring a 23-ball 33. His knock had three sixes and a four. With this effort, Gill now owns 330 runs in IPL 2026 from 7 matches at 47.14. His strike rate is 148.64. Playing his 125th IPL match, Gill owns 4,196 runs at 39.96.

Sudharsan 14th IPL fifty from Sudharsan's blade Sudharsan hit 87 runs off 46 balls. He smashed 7 sixes and 4 fours. With this knock, the southpaw now owns 2,115 runs in the IPL from 48 matches at 48.06. He hammered his 14th half-century (100s: 3). Versus CSK, Sudharsan raced to 386 runs from six matches at 64.33. He owns two fifties and a ton. In IPL 2026, the GT opener has scored 322 runs from 8 matches at 40.25 (50s: 2, 100s: 1).

Information Buttler makes his presence felt Buttler made his presence felt with a score of an unbeaten 39 off 30 balls. He slammed four fours and a six. In 8 matches this season, the Englishman has amassed 270 runs at 38.57. Buttler owns 411 runs against CSK at 45.66. Overall, he has hit 4,390 runs in the IPL at 39.9.

Do you know? Noor and Hosein claim a wicket each for CSK For CSK, spinners Noor and Akeal Hosein claimed a wicket each. Noor managed 1/29 from his 4 overs. Hosein bagged 1/46 from 3.4 overs.