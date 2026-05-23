IPL: Abhishek, Klaasen, Kishan become second trio with this feat

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The team's batting trio of Abhishek Sharma , Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan has become only the second such group to score over 500 runs each in a single season for the same team. They achieved this feat during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Milestone Trio joins elite list of players The trio of Klaasen, Kishan, and Abhishek are only the second such group after Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill (650), Sai Sudharsan, (759), and Jos Buttler (538) achieved this feat last season. Klaasen leads the charge with 606 runs in IPL 2026,while Kishan and Abhishek closely followed with 569 and 563 runs, respectively. All these three batters have averaged over 40 in IPL 2026 while striking at 159-plus apiece.

Match details All three batters scored fifties versus RCB In their match against RCB, SRH's Abhishek Sharma laid a solid foundation with a quickfire 56 off just 22 balls. He was supported by Kishan and Klaasen who both scored half-centuries. Kishan scored an impressive 79 off 46 balls while Klaasen chipped in with a quickfire 51 off just 24 deliveries. Their efforts meant SRH finished at 255/4 and later won by 55 runs.

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