IPL: BCCI to take action against teams violating tournament norms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced plans to take "some" action against Indian Premier League (IPL) teams that are violating the tournament's norms. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday. He said the board is looking into various ways to deal with these violations and maintain the integrity of the league.

Past incidents RR's two violations this season The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in the spotlight twice this season for violating IPL norms. First, team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was caught using his phone near the dugout during a match. Later, captain Riyan Parag was seen vaping in the dressing room during another game. Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh while Parag lost 25% of his match fees and received a demerit point for their respective violations.

Maintaining decorum Saikia on upholding IPL standards Saikia emphasized that it's not just about players or officials but the entire team. Saikia said on the sidelines of India's squad announcement for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. He said they have to maintain some decorum so that the image of IPL is never adversely affected. "To ensure that we have to take a call and we will be taking some action," he added, stressing the importance of upholding standards in the league.

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