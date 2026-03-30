Have Punjab Kings dominated Gujarat Titans in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in their respective opening match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The clash will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Notably, both teams made it to the playoffs last season. While PBKS finished as runners-up, GT crased out in the Eliminator. Here we decode their head-to-head record.
H2H
An even head-to-head record?
The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two sides at all. As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and GT have crossed swords six times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. Both teams have recorded three wins and as many defeats against each other. Such has been the tightness of the rivalry that neither of the two sides has won successive matches against each other.
Prospect
Have the two sides ever met in New Chandigarh?
The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is known to offer something for both batters and bowlers. Spin usually comes into play during the latter stages of the game, while the outfield is generally on the quicker side. PBKS have played just one game against GT at this venue - in 2024. Though GT had a hard time chasing 143 in this fixture, they eventually prevailed by three wickets.