Have Punjab Kings dominated Gujarat Titans in IPL? Stats 

H2H

An even head-to-head record?

The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two sides at all. As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS and GT have crossed swords six times since the latter's IPL debut in the 2022 season. Both teams have recorded three wins and as many defeats against each other. Such has been the tightness of the rivalry that neither of the two sides has won successive matches against each other.