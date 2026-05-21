IPL: Should KKR part ways with skipper Ajinkya Rahane?

Despite a disappointing performance in the previous season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) backed Ajinkya Rahane as their leader for IPL 2026. However, the decision hasn't been fruitful as the Knight Riders continue to struggle under his leadership. Despite recovering from their poor start and being alive in the playoff race, KKR couldn't show a concerted performance. The team has been in the bottom half throughout the tournament. The big question remains - Would KKR retain Rahane for another season?

Batting woes Poor batting form in IPL 2026 Despite showing promise as a batter last season, Rahane's batting in IPL 2026 has been a letdown. He rotated his opening partners but failed to get the desired results. In 13 matches, he has only managed to score 272 runs at an average of 22.66 with just one half-century. His strike rate is also down to 130.14 from 147.72 last season. Rahane's early dismissals in several games further added to KKR's woes this season.

Adaptability Lack of adaptability Furthermore, as a top-order batter, Rahane has not yet acclimatized to the modern demands of T20 cricket. His T20 career resurrected with a successful Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stint, but the abundance of talent requires everyone to up the ante. Besides bagging back-to-back low scores in the Powerplay, Rahane has struggled to take on spinners in the middle overs.

Advertisement