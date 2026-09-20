Unbeaten Liverpool overcome winless Bournemouth 1-0 in Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The match was settled just after the hour mark when Alexander Isak scored from a Cody Gakpo cross, deflecting off Florian Wirtz. Despite struggling for large parts of the game, Liverpool managed to clinch their second league win of the season. Andoni Iraola's men are unbeaten after 5 Premier League games this season.
Match highlights
Alisson's brilliance keeps Liverpool in the game
Bournemouth, despite dominating large parts of the game, failed to convert their chances.
Their best opportunity fell to Evanilson whose near-post flick from Marcus Tavernier's cross was brilliantly saved by Alisson.
The goalkeeper palmed out the effort from behind him, showcasing Liverpool's defensive strength.
Player performance
Isak continues his goal-scoring form
Isak's goal against Bournemouth was his fourth in five games this season, surpassing his entire Premier League tally from last year (three goals in 14 appearances).
Overall, the former Newcastle United striker has raced to 61 Premier League goals from 105 appearances. He also owns 10 assists.
Details
Match stats and points table
Bournemouth had two shots on target from 9 attempts whereas visitors Liverpool managed 12 attempts with three shots being on target.
Iraola's side had more possession (53.9%).
In terms of touches in the opposition box, the Cherries edged past Liverpool 29-17.
Bournemouth also completed 101 final third passes compared to Liverpool's 98.
With this win, Liverpool are sixth with 9 points (W2 D3).
On the other hand, winless Bournemouth are 17th with three wins and 2 defeats.
Do you know?
Liverpool end Bournemouth's 11-game unbeaten run at home (Premier League)
Liverpool ended Bournemouth's 11-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League. Iraola came back to haunt hos former side.
Information
Isak's game by the numbers
As per Squawka, Isak played a total of 81 minutes versus the Cheries. He made 34 touches and clocked 11/16 successful passes. He also had 6 touches in the opposition box and had 1/3 shots on target. He created one chance as well.