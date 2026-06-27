Can a spirited Ireland rout India 2-0? 2nd T20I preview
What's the story
After suffering a shocking defeat in the series opener against Ireland, Team India will be looking to bounce back in the second and final T20I. The match is scheduled to take place in Belfast on June 28. Will the Indian side be forced to look at its bench for the series decider? Shreyas Iyer will certainly aim to avoid a clean sweep and win his first T20I as captain.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The Civil Service Cricket Club pitch is unlikely to play differently from the series opener. One can expect it to be slow but with some extra bounce. As per AccuWeather, Belfast could see some passing showers in the afternoon. The match will unlikely be hindered. The match, which will get underway at 6:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
Recap
India's streak broken
In the opening T20I, Ireland racked up 182/9 before bowling India out for 148 (18.5 overs). This snapped India's unbeaten run of 12 consecutive T20I series/tournament wins, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, India are still unbeaten in 16 consecutive series/tournaments, a record they would like to keep intact. According to Cricbuzz, Ireland became the 11th team to beat India in international cricket.
Rising hopes
Ireland look to build on their historic victory
Ireland, on the other hand, are riding high on their first-ever international victory over India. They will be looking to capitalize on this momentum and secure a series win. The familiarity with conditions proved crucial for Ireland's success. As reported earlier, Ireland are missing as many as six players due to multiple injuries. Jai Moondra, who stunned India on his T20I debut, will once again fancy his chances.
Tactical adjustments
Will India tinker with the XI?
According to ESPNcricinfo, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has called for optional nets despite the short gap between the two matches, emphasizing the importance of preparation for today's game. India's bowling strategy will be under the microscope after their performance in the first T20I. Despite starting well and reducing Ireland to 30/3, they failed to maintain that momentum. But the big question is regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut. India can also play the uncapped Suryansh Shedge.
Probable XIs
Here are the likely XIs
India (Likely XI): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna. Ireland (Likely XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (captain and wicket-keeper), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Hollard, Liam McCarthy, and Jai Moondra.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Ireland finally won a T20I against India in their ninth attempt. Overall, this was their 12th attempt across formats (3 in ODIs). Despite India's defeat, Abhishek Sharma scored a 19-ball half-century, the third-fastest against Ireland in the format. He will once again have the spotlight. As per Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer became the fourth Indian captain to lose their maiden T20I.