'Will Pat Cummins manage workload in Ashes?' quips Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has questioned the decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Pathan stressed the importance of managing players' workloads but emphasized that it should be done at the right time. He compared Bumrah's situation with Australia's Pat Cummins, who is missing the upcoming games due to injury concerns. In a witty remark, Pathan asked whether Cummins would manage his workload in the 2025/26 Ashes.

Workload debate Pathan raises concerns over Bumrah's absence Speaking to reporters in a discussion organised by Sony Sports Network, Pathan said, "About the workload, there has been a lot of talk about it. I feel that there are some important players, Jasprit Bumrah or any other fast bowler, you manage everybody's workload." "The setup has been outstanding from BCCI and NCA. The workload is managed really well." He highlighted how Bumrah missed two matches during the Anderson-Tendulkar series in England to manage his workload.

Workload Bumrah played three Tests in England Bumrah played three of the first four Tests in England, taking two fifers and bowling 119.4 overs in the series. His absence from the final Test reignited debate about his fitness, especially after a back injury had kept him out for four months earlier this year. However, with the Asia Cup being played in T20 format, these concerns are expected to be less pressing as Bumrah will only have to bowl a maximum of four overs per match.

Injury impact Cummins to miss white-ball series In his statement, Pathan also drew parallels with Australia's Test skipper Pat Cummins. Cricket Australia recently confirmed that Cummins will miss the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India due to a lumbar bone stress in his lower back. A lower-back flare-up could jeopardize his preparation for this summer's marquee home Ashes series against England.