Dissecting KL Rahul's stunning ODI returns at 5
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul scored a stunning 129* off just 87 balls in the third and final ODI against West Indies. The match was played at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Rahul's innings, which marked his highest-ever ODI score, was studded with 10 fours and six sixes. On this note, we look at the batter's stunning ODI returns at number five.
Performance analysis
Second-best average at number 5
Rahul has batted across 36 innings at number five in ODIs, scoring a whopping 1,646 runs with an average of 68.58, as per Cricinfo.
Among batters with over 1,000 runs at this position, only South African great AB de Villiers has a better average than Rahul (77.96).
No other Full Member team batter has an average of even 54 in this regard.
The New Chandigarh innings was Rahul's fourth ODI century while batting at number five (50s: 10).
Batting prowess
Impressive strike rate and versatility
Rahul is not just consistent but also aggressive at number five, boasting a strike rate of 103.19.
He is one of only four batters to have scored over 1,000 runs at this position with an average above 45 and a strike rate above 95.
The other three are all South Africans - de Villiers, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen.
Opponent stats
14 scores of 50-plus at the position
Overall, Rahul has a total of 14 50-plus scores at the number five position in ODIs.
While he has four tons at the position, only Yuvraj Singh (7) has more among Indians.
It must be noted that Rahul started his ODI career as a top-order batter.
He was shifted to number five despite averaging 47.78 as an opener.
Rahul also averages 55.80 at four. This speaks volumes about his versatility.
Career milestone
Rahul crosses the 3,500-run mark in ODIs
Rahul also crossed the 3,500-run mark in ODIs during the aforementioned game.
He has now raced to a total of 3,541 runs across 101 games at an average of 51.31 with nine centuries and 20 fifties to his name.
Rahul's 129* against WI is now the third-highest individual ODI score by an Indian while batting at five.