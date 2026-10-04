Dissecting KL Rahul's stunning ODI returns at 5

Rahul has batted across 36 innings at number five in ODIs, scoring a whopping 1,646 runs with an average of 68.58, as per Cricinfo.

Among batters with over 1,000 runs at this position, only South African great AB de Villiers has a better average than Rahul (77.96).

No other Full Member team batter has an average of even 54 in this regard.

The New Chandigarh innings was Rahul's fourth ODI century while batting at number five (50s: 10).