Isak was the star of the match, scoring two goals for Liverpool.

His first came in the 13th minute after a mistake from Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Isak then got his second with a well-placed chip over the keeper in the 82nd minute, just shortly after Wirtz scored.

Wirtz scored a brilliant goal, assisted by Rio Ngumoha in the 79th minute.

Despite facing some resistance from Club Brugge, who forced Alisson into a couple of saves, Liverpool's creative edge proved too much.