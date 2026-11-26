Liverpool thrash Club Brugge 3-0 in Champions League: Key stats
What's the story
Liverpool bounced back from their previous UEFA Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce, defeating Club Brugge 3-0 in Matchweek 5 of the 2026-27 season. The victory significantly boosts their chances of securing a top-eight finish in the league phase. Liverpool put in another commanding performance with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz shining for the visitors. After a 4-0 Premier League win over Manchester United over the weekend, Andoni Iraola's men put in another commanding display.
Star performers
Isak's brace helps Liverpool beat Brugge
Isak was the star of the match, scoring two goals for Liverpool.
His first came in the 13th minute after a mistake from Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Isak then got his second with a well-placed chip over the keeper in the 82nd minute, just shortly after Wirtz scored.
Wirtz scored a brilliant goal, assisted by Rio Ngumoha in the 79th minute.
Despite facing some resistance from Club Brugge, who forced Alisson into a couple of saves, Liverpool's creative edge proved too much.
Details
Match stats and points table
Visitors Liverpool had 4 shots on target from 13 attempts. Club Brugge managed 17 attempts with 5 of their shots being on target.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, Liverpool (39) edged past the hosts (32).
Club Brugge completed 458 passes and had a 53.5% ball possession.
After 5 games, Liverpool are 5th with 12 points under their belt (W4 L1).
Club Brugge are 13th with nine points collected (W3 L2).
Isak
Isak scores in six successive away appearances for the Reds
Isak has scored in six consecutive away appearances for Liverpool.
As per Opta, in the Premier League era, the only other player to do so in 6+ consecutive away outings for the Reds is Mohamed Salah (7 - August-October 2021).
In the ongoing season, Isak has hit double digits in terms of goals for Liverpool (10) from 16 appearances across all competitions.
3 of his goals have come in the Champions League this season from 4 matches.
Information
Wirtz has 11 goals in Liverpool colors
In 66 matches for Liverpool, Wirtz has now scored 11 goals. In the 2026-27 season, he has managed four goals in 17 appearances for the Reds across competitions.
Do you know?
Wirtz scores in three successive matches for the Reds
As per Opta, Wirtz has scored in three consecutive competitive games for the first time as a Liverpool player. He has also done so for the first time at club level since September 2024 for Bayer Leverkusen (3).
Duo
Key feats attained by Ngumoha and Alisson
Ngumoha is averaging 7.8 completed dribbles per 90 in the Champions League this season.
This is the highest of any player on record in a single edition (since 2006-07), with at least 300 minutes played, as per Opta.
Alisson, who assisted the third goal of the contest, is now the first Liverpool goalkeeper with an assist in the Champions League.