IPL 2026: What is Ishan Kishan's record versus RCB?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match of the season will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. This match will mark Ishan Kishan's captaincy debut in the IPL, as he will lead SRH in place of the injured Pat Cummins for the first few games. Here we decode his numbers against RCB.
Stats
Highest strike rate against RCB
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has played 14 IPL games against the Challengers. He has returned with 478 runs at an average of 36.76. His strike rate is a brilliant 164.82, as the tally includes three fifties. No batter with at least 450 runs against RCB has a better strike rate than Kishan. The southpaw has been dismissed thrice under 10 against the Bengaluru-based team. This includes a couple of ducks.
Unique list
Kishan belongs to this list
While playing for the Mumbai Indians. Kishan slammed a 58-ball 99 in an IPL 2020 match against RCB in Dubai. The game got tied as RCB prevailed in the Super Over. Notably, Kishan is just among the five batters to be dismissed on 99 in an IPL game. The others on this list are Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Chris Gayle.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Ishan has been a key player in the IPL, having played 119 matches for three franchises, including SRH and MI. He has scored 2,998 runs in 112 innings at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 137.64. His tally includes a ton and 17 half-centuries. Hence, the IPL 2026 opener could see Kishan go past the 3,000-run mark in the league. With the wicket-keeping gloves, Ishan has been instrumental with 59 catches and five stumpings.