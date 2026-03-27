IPL 2026: What is Ishan Kishan's record versus RCB? 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The opening match of the season will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. This match will mark Ishan Kishan's captaincy debut in the IPL, as he will lead SRH in place of the injured Pat Cummins for the first few games. Here we decode his numbers against RCB.

Stats Highest strike rate against RCB According to ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has played 14 IPL games against the Challengers. He has returned with 478 runs at an average of 36.76. His strike rate is a brilliant 164.82, as the tally includes three fifties. No batter with at least 450 runs against RCB has a better strike rate than Kishan. The southpaw has been dismissed thrice under 10 against the Bengaluru-based team. This includes a couple of ducks.

Unique list Kishan belongs to this list While playing for the Mumbai Indians. Kishan slammed a 58-ball 99 in an IPL 2020 match against RCB in Dubai. The game got tied as RCB prevailed in the Super Over. Notably, Kishan is just among the five batters to be dismissed on 99 in an IPL game. The others on this list are Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Chris Gayle.

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