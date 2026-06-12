Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill aim for these ODI milestones: Details
What's the story
India face Afghanistan in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Dharamsala. The match starts from 1:30pm IST. India will look up to batting stalwarts Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to hand the side maximum impetus. Iyer, who was appointed India's new T20I skipper, is closing in on 3,000 ODI runs. Similarly, ODI skipper Gill is also nearing the landmark.
Iyer
Both Iyer and Gill are nearing the 3,000-run mark (ODIs)
Iyer is 23 shy of the 3,000-run mark in ODI cricket for India. From 76 matches (70 innings), Iyer has amassed 2,977 runs at an average of 46.51. He owns 5 hundreds and 23 fifties. On the other hand, Gill requires 47 runs for the milestone. In 61 matches, he owns 2,953 runs at 55.71 with 8 centuries and 17 fifties.
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Gill can become the 2nd-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill can become the 2nd-fastest batter to 3,000 ODI runs (by innings). Former South Africa bater Hashim Amla holds the record (57 innings). Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Pakistan duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are next (67 innings each).
Information
Gill and Iyer can break Dhawan's record for India
Shikhar Dhawan is the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs for India, having taken 72 innings. Both Gill and Iyer can break Dhawan's tally. Gill is definitely set to become the fastest Indian to the milestone whereas Iyer can become the 2nd-fastest during the 1st ODI.