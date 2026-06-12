Shubman Gill will lead India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill aim for these ODI milestones: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 08:06 pm Jun 12, 202608:06 pm

What's the story

India face Afghanistan in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Dharamsala. The match starts from 1:30pm IST. India will look up to batting stalwarts Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to hand the side maximum impetus. Iyer, who was appointed India's new T20I skipper, is closing in on 3,000 ODI runs. Similarly, ODI skipper Gill is also nearing the landmark.