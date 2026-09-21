Australia include Jack Edwards for South Africa ODIs: Details here
What's the story
Australia have added Jack Edwards to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The all-rounder was initially in Puducherry, preparing for Australia A's impending four-day game against India A. He is now on his way to Durban ahead of Thursday's opening ODI. His inclusion comes after pacer Billy Stanlake was ruled out of the series after straining his side in the second ODI against Zimbabwe.
Squad changes
Stanlake ruled out, Johnson released from the squad
As mentioned, Stanlake, during the Zimbabwe ODI, had pulled up midway through his fifth over and will undergo scans upon returning to Australia.
Meanwhile, seamer Spencer Johnson has been released from the squad despite playing in two of three ODIs against Zimbabwe.
The left-arm quick isn't injured but was unlikely to play a role in the series.
Information
A look at Edwards's credentials
Edwards, a pace-bowling all-rounder, made his international debut in the T20I series against Pakistan earlier this year. However, he is uncapped in ODIs. As of now, he has scored 882 runs and taken 24 wickets from 36 List A games.
Team composition
Cummins, Starc return to Australia's pace battery
The Australia squad for the South Africa series will be bolstered by the addition of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in Durban.
Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, and Xavier Bartlett are other pace options in the team.
ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Jack Edwards.