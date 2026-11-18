Hobart ODI: Jack Edwards shines with four-fer against England
What's the story
Despite staring at a collapse, England racked up 328 (48.3 overs) in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. While Ben Duckett powered England with a remarkable century, Will Jacks's half-century took care of the death overs. Jack Edwards, who dismissed Jacks, was the pick of Australia's bowlers, taking four wickets. This was his second ODI haul of four-plus wickets.
Spell
Edwards strikes across phases
Batting first, England saw a 74-run opening stand between Duckett and Tom Banton.
Edwards gave the Aussies their first breakthrough in Banton thereafter.
The right-arm seamer then struck in his final spell, dismissing Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, and a well-set Jacks.
With Jacks's dismissal wrapping up the innings, Edwards finished with figures of 4/31 in 5.3 overs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Edwards recorded his second ODI haul of four-plus wickets. He was wicketless in the first two ODIs against England.
Edwards, who took a fifer against South Africa earlier this year, now has nine wickets from five games at an average of 26.33. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.15.
Overall, Edwards has raced to 34 List A wickets from 42 games.
Information
Renshaw takes three wickets
Matt Renshaw also took three wickets with his off-spin. He dismissed Duckett, who scored a fine 133 off 115 balls. Renshaw was the only Australian to bowl his full quota of 10 overs, taking 3/51, now his career-best ODI figures.