Will Ravindra Jadeja fit India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans?
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja has been one of India's most dependable ODI all-rounders for more than a decade, but his place in the 2027 World Cup picture is no longer guaranteed. With India exploring younger options and Axar Patel offering a similar left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder profile, the selectors face a difficult call. It remains to be seen whether the selectors and management pick Jadeja.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Jadeja last played ODIs for India back in January 2026 against New Zealand at home.
He had an ordinary series, scoring 4, 27 and 12 with the bat and not picking any wicket.
Since then, Axar and Washington Sundar have been India's spin all-round options.
Jadeja will need to find a way to find his place back. And for now, he seems a distant fit.
Pick
Conditions for 2027 World Cup could hurt Jadeja's chances
With the World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, India need a balanced side.
India are expected to go in with at least 4 all-round options - 2 in pace and 2 in spin.
So at the moment, Axar and Sundar are ahead of Jadeja with Kuldeep Yadav being in the mix as an outright spinner.
Chance
Are selectors looking past Jadeja?
Back in July 2026, a BCCI source played down Jadeja's chances.
"Jadeja's bowling in white-ball cricket hasn't been up to the mark for some time. He played in the ICC Champions Trophy in March 2025 because India expected turning pitches in Dubai. His power-hitting too isn't at the level it was during the 2019 World Cup," a BCCI source told The Times of India.
Backing
Why Jadeja can be useful?
Jadeja has played in high-pressure World Cup and Champions Trophy environments, giving him an understanding of the demands that come with major tournaments.
His ability to remain composed in tight matches is an asset India cannot easily manufacture.
For a squad expected to compete in challenging conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, experience could become particularly valuable.
Jadeja brings value and knowledge.
Omission
Why Jadeja will not be backed?
With Axar and Sundar being India's preference as spin all-rounders and Jadeja being overlooked since the ODIs versus New Zealand, it gives a clear picture what the management and selectors are thinking.
With Axar pretty much doing what Jadeja offers, he is a safer pick at the moment.
Jadeja could only make it if there is an injury to either Axar or Sundar.
Information
India's likely squad for ODI World Cup 2027
India likely 15-member squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurneet Brar.