Jai Moondra to represent Ireland against Afghanistan in ODIs
What's the story
Jai Moondra, the Indian-origin cricketer, has been selected in the Ireland squad for their upcoming five-match ODI series against Afghanistan. The left-arm pacer made his debut for Ireland in a recent T20I series against India where he took five wickets in two matches. This selection will make him only the second Indian-origin cricketer to play an international ODI for Ireland, as per Cricinfo.
T20I success
Moondra's impressive T20I performance against India
Moondra's inclusion comes after an impressive performance in the recent T20I series against India.
He took five wickets in two matches, helping Ireland achieve their first-ever international whitewash over India.
Cricket Ireland national selector Andrew White expressed his satisfaction with Moondra's selection, saying they are "particularly pleased to have Jai Moondra and Byron McDonough in the squad."
Team composition
Ireland squad for Afghanistan ODIs
The Ireland squad for the Afghanistan ODIs is led by Paul Stirling and includes Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, and Byron McDonough.
Moondra and Harry Tector are also part of the team along with Lorcan Tucker.
The series will be Ireland's first under new head coach Gary Wilson who succeeded Heinrich Malan after a historic T20I series win over India in June.
Injury concerns
Six 1st-team players missing for Ireland
Despite the strong squad, six first-team players are still missing due to injuries or fitness issues. They are Josh Little, Matt Hollard, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill, and David Delany.
However, Stirling's return has given a boost to the team.
White spoke about the excitement of seeing the team back on field after their historic victories over India in June and said they would be looking forward to building on that momentum as they return to ODI cricket.