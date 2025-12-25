Mumbai team handed Yashasvi Jaiswal boost for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to join the Mumbai team for the 2025-26 edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy . The young opener, who has played for India's Test and ODI squads, will be traveling to Jaipur on December 29. His inclusion comes after a brief hiatus due to health issues caused by acute gastroenteritis, as per The Times of India. Here's more.

Health recovery Jaiswal's health update and future matches Jaiswal was recently hospitalized in Pune after suffering from acute gastroenteritis. The condition came after Mumbai's last match against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Despite this setback, he is expected to return to action soon, possibly playing for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chhattisgarh on December 29 and subsequent games.

Jaiswal Jaiswal will report for the India vs NZ ODI series Jaiswal will report for the upcoming India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series, starting January 11. He could likely play 5 games for Mumbai in VHT on December 29, December 31, January 3, January 6, and January 8. The southpaw, who is currently the 3rd-choice opener, was recently seen playing in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Shubman Gill's absence. He scored 18, 22 and 116*.

Information Jaiswal played three games in SMAT this season After the IND-SA ODIs, Jaiswal played three matches for Mumbai in SMAT. He scored 29 versus Hyderabad before smashing 101 versus Haryana. Thereafter, he scored 15 versus Rajasthan.

Do you know? A look at his numbers in List A cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, in 36 List A matches, Jaiswal owns 1,682 runs at 54.25. He has clobbered six tons and 7 fifties. 171 of his runs in the 50-over format have come for Team India in ODIs from 4 games at 57 (100s: 1).

Team reinforcement Other key players to join Mumbai for the tournament Along with Jaiswal, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube are also likely to play for Mumbai in their league-stage matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two players will be joining the team in Jaipur on January 6 and 8 respectively. Their inclusion is expected to give a major boost to Mumbai's chances in this prestigious tournament.