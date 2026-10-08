IPL: Brad Haddin, James Hopes resign from PBKS coaching staff
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are eyeing new coaches as Brad Haddin and James Hopes have resigned from their positions in the support staff. The duo's exit comes as a blow to head coach Ricky Ponting, who had brought Hopes along from Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, Haddin was retained from the previous management headed by Trevor Bayliss. The franchise is now looking to fill at least three vacancies before IPL 2027.
Career moves
Haddin, Hopes set to join BBL
Haddin, the former Australian wicketkeeper, was serving as the fielding coach for PBKS. He was joined by former Australian pacer Hopes, who served as the bowling coach under Ponting.
Both are said to have bagged new roles in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Now, it is up to Ponting to finalize their replacements before mid-December's auction.
Decision-making process
Ponting to have final say on new appointments
The PBKS management is said to be in touch with Ponting, who will have the final say on new appointments or interviews with potential candidates.
While they may suggest a few names, the ultimate decision rests with the head coach.
This was confirmed by a source who said, "The head coach will take the call."
Coaching transition
Bahutule resigned immediately after IPL 2026
Earlier, Sairaj Bahutule had resigned after the 2026 IPL season to take up the spin-bowling coach role with the Indian team under Gautam Gambhir.
A former Rajasthan Royals member, he had joined PBKS ahead of this year's IPL as Sunil Joshi's replacement.
Joshi is now in charge as spin-bowling coach at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.