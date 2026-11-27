Liam Dawson claimed the first two wickets before Overton took over the baton.

The latter opened his account by dismissing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for 22.

He then trapped Tim David for six after the Australian batter was hit on the elbow by a delivery.

Overton removed Joel Davies for three, with Sam Curran taking a straightforward catch.

The pacer also dismissed Nikhil Chaudhary for 19 after returning to the attack despite being hit on his left thumb while trying to take a return catch.