Jamie Overton becomes 2nd Englishman to claim T20I fifer: Stats
What's the story
England's Jamie Overton delivered a stellar performance in the third T20 international match against Australia, taking five wickets for just 12 runs at The Gabba, Brisbane. The fast bowler's exceptional bowling helped England dismantle Australia's batting lineup as he sec only the second five-wicket haul by an England bowler in T20Is. Overton's brilliance meant the hosts were folded for just 108 in 16.5 overs. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Tactical approach
Overton's crucial dismissals
Liam Dawson claimed the first two wickets before Overton took over the baton.
The latter opened his account by dismissing opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for 22.
He then trapped Tim David for six after the Australian batter was hit on the elbow by a delivery.
Overton removed Joel Davies for three, with Sam Curran taking a straightforward catch.
The pacer also dismissed Nikhil Chaudhary for 19 after returning to the attack despite being hit on his left thumb while trying to take a return catch.
Match control
Overton joins these names
Overton completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Ben Dwarshuis for a duck, giving England another breakthrough.
His final figures were five for 12 from four overs.
As per Cricinfo, Overton claimed only the second five-wicket haul by an England bowler in T20 internationals.
Sam Curran was the first to achieve this feat with his 5/10 against Afghanistan in the 2022 World Cup.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz and Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis are the only other bowlers with T20I fifers versus Australia.
Information
Here are his stats
With this spell, Overton has raced to 38 wickets across 30 T20Is at an average of 7.94. Seven of his wickets have come across five outings against Australia. In T20 cricket, the pacer now has 188 wickets from 223 matches. This was his second five-wicket haul (4W: 3).