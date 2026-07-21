Bumrah, Jadeja set to return for Sri Lanka Test series

In the longest format of the game, Jadeja is one of India's finest all-rounders with 348 wickets and 4,095 runs across 89 Tests.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has established himself as India's leading pacer with 234 wickets in 52 Test matches at 19.79.

Their expected return comes at a crucial time in the WTC cycle, where experience could be invaluable in challenging overseas conditions.