Bumrah, Jadeja set to return for Sri Lanka Test series
What's the story
India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka is likely to be announced later this week. Reports suggest that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could make their return to the team. The duo has not played a Test match since December 2025 during South Africa's tour of India. Their inclusion would be a major boost for an Indian side looking to improve its position in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings.
Player profiles
Bumrah, Jadeja's Test records
In the longest format of the game, Jadeja is one of India's finest all-rounders with 348 wickets and 4,095 runs across 89 Tests.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has established himself as India's leading pacer with 234 wickets in 52 Test matches at 19.79.
Their expected return comes at a crucial time in the WTC cycle, where experience could be invaluable in challenging overseas conditions.
Tournament status
India's position in WTC 2025-27 cycle
The two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is another important chapter in India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.
Led by Shubman Gill, India currently sits fifth on the WTC table with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15% from four wins, four losses, and a draw in nine Tests.
The team started this cycle with a hard-fought 2-2 drawn series in England but was recently whitewashed at home by South Africa (0-2).
Future prospects
India eye redemption in SL
With nine Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, every result from here on out is crucial in the race to finish in the top two.
The Sri Lanka series gives India a chance to move up before tougher challenges against New Zealand and Australia later in this cycle.
If Bumrah and Jadeja are indeed recalled, their experience and proven match-winning ability could be instrumental in India's bid to revive its WTC campaign.