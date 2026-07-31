Team India receives Jasprit Bumrah boost ahead of SL tour

Bumrah was included in India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, but his selection was subject to fitness clearance.

Now, PTI reports that the pacer has been cleared for action by BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

A senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity, "Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE."