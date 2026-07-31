Team India receives Jasprit Bumrah boost ahead of SL tour
What's the story
Indian cricket team has received a major boost as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared for action by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence. The pacer had suffered an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England. He missed the third ODI at Lord's due to this injury. Here are further details on the same.
Injury update
Bumrah clears mandated fitness tests
Bumrah was included in India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, but his selection was subject to fitness clearance.
Now, PTI reports that the pacer has been cleared for action by BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
A senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity, "Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE."
Team strategy
Bumrah's return bolsters India's bowling attack
Bumrah's return is a major boost for the Indian team as they prepare for the Sri Lanka series.
The pacer is expected to be part of both Test matches, which will be played on August 15 in Galle and August 23 in Colombo.
His presence is crucial for India's plans, especially considering their current injury woes with players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy out due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.
Upcoming matches
India's Test tour of Sri Lanka
India's Test tour of Sri Lanka will start on August 15, 2026, in Galle.
The second match will be played in Colombo on August 23.
Winning this series is crucial for the Indian team to improve their position in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings.
They need to win seven of their remaining nine Tests to stay in contention for a place in the final.
Information
A look at India's squad for SL Tests
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.