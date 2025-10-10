Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer with this all-format record

Jasprit Bumrah has made history by becoming the first Indian fast bowler to play 50 matches in all three formats of cricket. The ongoing second Test match between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is Bumrah's 50th Test for India. He has taken a total of 222 wickets in this format so far at an average of 19.81. Here are further details.

Wicket statistics Impressive ODI and T20I records Bumrah's record isn't limited to Tests. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has claimed 149 wickets in 89 matches at 23.55. His performance in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) is also commendable, with 96 wickets in 75 matches at 17.85. This makes him one of the most successful bowlers across all formats of international cricket for India.

Elite company Bumrah joins elite list of Indian cricketers Bumrah's achievement puts him in the same league as some of India's greatest cricketers. He is the sixth Indian player to have played 50 matches in all three formats. The first was MS Dhoni, followed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. This highlights Bumrah's consistency and longevity in international cricket.

Elite list Fourth-most wickets among Indian pacers Bumrah's tally of 467 international wickets at 20.60 is the fourth-most for any Indian pacer. He is only behind the likes of Kapil Dev (687 wickets in 448 innings), Zaheer Khan (597 wickets in 373 innings), and Javagal Srinath (551 wickets in 348 innings). Mohammed Shami (462 wickets in 254 innings) and Ishant Sharma (434 wickets in 280 innings) are the other Indian fast bowlers in the 400-wicket club.