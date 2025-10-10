Teams to overcome this collapse in successful chases (WODIs)

In a stunning turn of events, South Africa defeated India by three wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup match in Vizag. The match was marked by an incredible performance from Nadine de Klerk. Her 84*-run knock helped SA chase down a target of 252. Notably, the Proteas were reduced to 81/5 at one stage. On this note, we look at the teams to score the most runs after the fall of the fifth wicket in a successful chase (WODIs).

#1 171 - South Africa vs India, 2025 SA top this list, having tallied 171 runs after being reduced to 81/5 in the aforementioned game. Captain Laura Wolvaardt played a key role in South Africa's recovery, scoring a patient 70. Her partnership with Chloe Tryon (49) laid the groundwork for De Klerk's late onslaught and eventual victory. De Klerk went berserk toward the end as her 84*-run innings included five sixes, with the last one sealing the three-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

#2 159 - England vs India, 2019 England looked down and out while chasing 206 versus India in the 2019 Wankhede WODI. They were reduced to 49/5 before skipper Heather Knight (47) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (56) scripted a 69-run stand. Georgia Elwiss (33*) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (18) also played solid knocks as England recorded a two-wicket win. Having finished at 208/8, the visitors added 159 runs after the fall of the fifth wicket.