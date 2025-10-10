Highest scores while batting at No.8 or lower in WODIs

India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh rewrote the record books with a blistering 94 in the recent ICC Women's World Cup match against South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. However, her efforts went in vain as SA chased down the 252-run target to the total thanks to an 84-run knock from another lower-order batter, Nadine de Klerk. On this note, we decode the highest-individual scores while batting at No.8 or lower in WODIs.

#1 94 - Richa Ghosh vs South Africa, 2025 The aforementioned game saw Richa become the first player to register a 90-plus WODI score while operating at eight or lower. Having been reduced to 102/6 while batting first, India ran the risk of being bowled out cheaply. However, credit to Richa for battling it out. She upped the tempo in the death overs and got India to a competitive 251/10. Richa slammed a superb 94 from 77 balls, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes.

#2 84* - Nadine de Klerk vs India, 2025 As mentioned, SA crossed the line despite Richa's valiant efforts. The Proteas were struggling at 142/6 before De Klerk's intervention turned the game around. She dominated a 69-run stand with Chloe Tryon (49) to take SA past 200. The former further upped the scoring rate in the end overs as SA recorded a three-wicket win. De Klerk's unbeaten 84 off 54 balls was laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes. She struck at 155.56.