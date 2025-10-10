Jinx broken! Shubman Gill wins first toss as Test captain 

Shubman Gill , India's Test captain, has finally broken his toss jinx! After losing six consecutive tosses in his captaincy career in the longest format, he won the toss for the first time. Gill chose to bat first in the second Test against West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. India will be looking to seal the series with another victory over their Caribbean rivals.

Captain's words Toss jinx finally broken! Had Gill lost the toss today, he would have equaled former New Zealand captain Bevan Congdon's record for most Tests captained without a single toss win. Congdon had gone through seven matches without winning the toss. However, Gill broke his losing streak at six in this Delhi Test. After winning the toss, he said, "We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1."

Series history India's quest for 10th successive Test series win Team India is on a quest for its 10th consecutive Test series win against the West Indies. The last time the Caribbean side won a Test series against India was in 2002. Since then, India has dominated the rivalry, winning all nine series played between the two teams. In fact, West Indies hasn't even managed to win a single Test match against India in over two decades.

Captain's focus Gill emphasizes on maintaining consistency Gill stressed on the importance of consistency in his team's performance. He said, "Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to have the same intensity in every match that we play. " This statement highlights his commitment to maintaining high standards and replicating successful performances throughout the series against West Indies.