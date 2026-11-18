Jay Mehta to sell part of his KKR stake: Details
What's the story
Jay Mehta, the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is set to sell a part of his stake in the franchise. He will be selling half of his 45% holding in KKR to Ares Management, a US-based investment management firm. According to Cricbuzz, the deal will see Mehta offloading a 22.5% stake for about $400 million.
Firm profile
Who are Ares Management?
Ares Management is an investment management firm with stakes in several global sporting properties. These include Premier League club Chelsea FC and NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.
The deal between Mehta and Ares is an all-cash transaction that is close to being completed. However, it still needs formal approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Approval process
BCCI will conduct due diligence on new owner
As per standard procedure, the BCCI will conduct due diligence on the new owner. The board is also entitled to 5% of the transaction value, which would mean about $20 million (nearly ₹200 crore) for them.
Since CVC Capital's acquisition of Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, American companies' interest in the IPL franchises has grown significantly.
Investment trend
Growing American interest in IPL franchises
Along with Ares Management, other US-based companies such as Blackstone and Bolt Ventures have also invested in IPL franchises.
They are part of the ownership group of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which includes Aditya Birla Group and Times Group.
Last year, CVC sold Gujarat Titans to Torrent Group while retaining a minority stake of 33%.
Team history
Mehta, Juhi Chawla, and Shah Rukh Khan own KKR
The Knight Riders have won the IPL title three times, in 2012, 2014, and recently in 2024. They were also the finalists in 2021.
Mehta has been a co-owner of the franchise with his actress wife Juhi Chawla since they bought the team in 2007.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan holds a 55% majority stake in KKR through their company Kolkata Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd.