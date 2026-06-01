Jaydev Unadkat rattles Glamorgan with four-fer in County Championship: Stats

Match dynamics

Unadkat's makes a sound return to First-class cricket

This was Unadkat's first First-Class match since January, and he wasted no time in exploiting the conditions to his advantage. Unadkat made an immediate impact, finding extra bounce with the new ball in his third over. He dismissed Asa Tribe, who was caught behind while playing off the back foot. In the 35th over, Sean Dickson was his second victim as Glamorgan got reduced to 106/6. Timm van der Gugten and Ryan Hadley were his final two wickets.