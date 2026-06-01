Jaydev Unadkat rattles Glamorgan with four-fer in County Championship: Stats
What's the story
Indian left-arm bowler Jaydev Unadkat led an impressive bowling display for Sussex, helping them skittle Glamorgan for just 155 runs in their Rothesay County Championship match at Hove. The left-arm bowler took four wickets for 29 runs. His performance was instrumental in putting Sussex in a commanding position by the end of Day 1. Sussex, under the captaincy of Tom Haines (in place of Ollie Robinson), were 19 runs behind at stumps after reaching 136/2.
Match dynamics
Unadkat's makes a sound return to First-class cricket
This was Unadkat's first First-Class match since January, and he wasted no time in exploiting the conditions to his advantage. Unadkat made an immediate impact, finding extra bounce with the new ball in his third over. He dismissed Asa Tribe, who was caught behind while playing off the back foot. In the 35th over, Sean Dickson was his second victim as Glamorgan got reduced to 106/6. Timm van der Gugten and Ryan Hadley were his final two wickets.
Numbers
Unadkat races to 487 FC scalps; claims his 26th four-fer
Unadkat bowled 14.2 overs and clocked three maidens. He finished with 4/29. Playing his 138th First-Class match (238 innings), Unadkat has raced to a tally of 487 wickets at an average of around 22. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 26th four-fer in FC cricket. He also owns 24 five-wicket hauls. For Sussex, he owns 20 wickets at 15.25 from 4 matches in County Championship Division One. He claimed his 3rd four-fer.