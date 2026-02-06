Jean-Philippe Mateta's knee injury raises World Cup concerns: Details here

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has raised concerns that Jean-Philippe Mateta's knee injury could jeopardize his chances of participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The striker was set to join AC Milan for £30 million on transfer deadline day, but the deal fell through due to complications from a knee issue detected during medical examinations. Here are further details.

Injury details Mateta has been struggling with knee issue The 28-year-old Mateta has been struggling with a right knee problem since the start of the season. "We knew and he knew there was an issue. He was not really pleased," the Palace boss said during a press conference on Friday. Despite the injury, Mateta has managed to play in most games with some rest periods for training sessions and matches.

Future plans Two options for Mateta With the World Cup coming up in four months, Mateta is yet to decide his next steps. Glasner said, "There are two ways we can do this: manage the knee like we have until after the World Cup, which is Mateta's dream to play in. The other one is he undergoes surgery." However, it's uncertain how long a potential surgery could keep him out of action.

Previous injury Mateta's injury woes as Palace sign Jorgen Strand Larsen Back in 2019, Mateta had torn his meniscus while playing for Mainz and spent around six months on the sidelines post-surgery. A similar absence this time could ruin his World Cup dreams as the tournament is just four months away. Despite retaining their top scorer this season with eight league goals, Palace paid a club record fee to sign striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

Transfer challenges Glasner accepts situation after failed deadline day deals Palace also tried to sign Everton winger Dwight McNeil but the deal collapsed at the last minute. Glasner said he had "learned to accept situations" after failing to find a replacement for captain and center-back Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City earlier in the window. Despite these setbacks, he praised the club for still spending a big fee on Strand Larsen without getting any money for Mateta.