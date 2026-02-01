Crystal Palace have broken their transfer record by signing Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for a deal worth £48 million. The package includes a base fee of £43 million and potential add-ons worth an additional £5 million. The move was finalized despite Jean-Philippe Mateta's proposed switch from Palace to AC Milan falling through due to medical concerns. Here are further details.

Player profile Strand Larsen's Premier League journey Strand Larsen, who joined Wolves from Celta Vigo last summer for £23 million, has had a mixed bag in the Premier League. He scored 14 goals last season from 35 appearances in addition to making 4 assists as Wolves managed to stay afloat in the top tier under Vitor Pereira. This season, he owns 22 Premier League appearances, scoring one goal and making an assist.

Strategic shift Palace's aggressive transfer window Despite Mateta's failed move, Palace have continued their aggressive transfer strategy. The club broke their transfer record twice this window with the signing of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur and now Strand Larsen from Wolves. The latter deal was finalized even after Mateta's proposed switch to AC Milan fell through after further medical checks on the French international on Monday.

Information Palace are 15th in the PL 2025-26 standings Palace are placed 15th in the Premier League 2025-26 standings. From 24 matches, they own 7 wins, 8 draws and nine defeats. They own 29 points. Larsen will hope to get Palace score more goals. Currently, the Eagles have scored 25 goals in addition to conceding 29.

