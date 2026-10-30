Jemimah Rodrigues declares herself fit after hamstring injury
What's the story
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has announced her recovery from a right hamstring injury. The injury, a high-grade tear, was sustained on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in the Women's Hundred tournament in Cardiff. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team had confirmed the severity of the injury and ruled her out of several international tournaments including T20 Asia Cup and Asian Games.
Tournament absences
Rodrigues missed several key tournaments
The injury forced Rodrigues to miss the Women's T20 Asia Cup in UAE (August-September) and 2026 Asian Games in Japan (September). Both tournaments were won by India.
She also skipped the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe at home, which India won 3-0 in both formats.
Her absence from these matches was a big blow for the Indian team as they missed her batting prowess during this crucial phase of the international calendar.
Recovery announcement
Rodrigues announces her recovery on social media
Rodrigues took to social media to announce her recovery from the hamstring injury.
"Life Update: HAMSTRING HAS BEEN DECLARED FIT!!!!!!!! After 3 months of rehab. Now I can't wait to get going," she wrote on Instagram.
Her announcement comes as a major boost for the Indian team, especially with their multi-format tour of South Africa coming up in December, where they will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa.
Competitive return
Rodrigues could return to competitive cricket through Mumbai
With her rehabilitation complete, Rodrigues could make her comeback to competitive cricket through Mumbai in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy, as per PTI.
This would give her some much-needed match practice before the selectors pick India's squad for the South Africa tour.
The first Test of the series will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha from December 9-12.
India will then play three ODIs on December 16, 19 and 22, followed by three T20Is on December 26, 29 and 30.