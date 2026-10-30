Jemimah Rodrigues declares herself fit after hamstring injury

The injury forced Rodrigues to miss the Women's T20 Asia Cup in UAE (August-September) and 2026 Asian Games in Japan (September). Both tournaments were won by India.

She also skipped the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe at home, which India won 3-0 in both formats.

Her absence from these matches was a big blow for the Indian team as they missed her batting prowess during this crucial phase of the international calendar.